BJP walks out from Council for Rs 25k per ha aid for farmers

  • Nagpur
  • Updated: 21-12-2019 18:35 IST
  • Created: 21-12-2019 18:35 IST
BJP walks out from Council for Rs 25k per ha aid for farmers Nagpur, Dec 21 (PTI)Opposition BJP on Saturday staged a walkout from the Maharashtra Legislative Council in protest against the Shiv Sena-led government not announcing a compensation of Rs 25,000 per hectare to rain-hit farmers. On the last day of the winter session of the state legislature, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced in the Legislative Assembly a loan waiver of upto Rs two lakh for farmers, with a cut off date of September 30, 2019.

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Pravin Darekar said that Thackeray had demanded a compensation of Rs 25,000 per hectare to farmers before becoming the CM. Many districts in the state were affected by unseasonal rains in October and November..

