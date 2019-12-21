Actor-politician Kamal Haasan, who has come out against the citizenship law, on Saturday slammed the proposed NRC, saying said one's ancestry cannot be denied based on documentary evidence or lack of it and vowed to fight till "this tyranny goes off". Days after calling the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 'autocratic' and 'draconian', the Makkal Needhi Maiam chief said it was high time the NDA government realized that majority in Parliament doesn't give it authority to "destroy the fabric of my nation".

"After CAA, their next brainchild is NRC. You cannot deny one's ancestry based on documentary evidence or lack of it. My fight won't stop till this tyranny goes off," he said in a tweet, referring to the National Register of Citizens. Expressing solidarity with a group of students of the Madras University protesting against the CAA on Wednesday, Haasan had said he would continue to raise his voice against the law.

He had also hit out at the ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu for supporting the CAA...

