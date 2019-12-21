Left Menu
Development News Edition

66 pc voting in urban bodies elections in Chhattisgarh

  • PTI
  • |
  • Rpr
  • |
  • Updated: 21-12-2019 22:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-12-2019 22:40 IST
66 pc voting in urban bodies elections in Chhattisgarh
Polling was held for 10 municipal corporations, 38 municipal councils and 103 Nagar panchayats to elect corporators for 2,831 wards. Image Credit: ANI

A voter turnout of 66.05 percent was recorded in elections to 151 urban bodies in Chhattisgarh on Saturday. Polling was held for 10 municipal corporations, 38 municipal councils and 103 Nagar panchayats to elect corporators for 2,831 wards.

Some 66.05 percent of voters turned out, State Election Commissioner Thakur Ram Singh told PTI. The figure was provisional and it might go up, he said. Bypolls were held in three wards of two municipal bodies where voter turnout was 65.98 percent, he added.

"The voting process was by and large peaceful. Polling officials have started returning with ballot boxes," he said. One Vikas Sahu (20) was caught while allegedly voting in the name of another person in Pendra Nagar Panchayat, Singh said.

Re-polling will be held at booth number 399 in Maharishi Valmiki Ward (32) in Raipur Municipal Corporation on December 23, he added. The fate of over 10,000 candidates was locked in the ballot boxes and the results will be announced on December 24.

In six wards, corporators were elected unopposed. Besides, no nominations were received in three wards while all nominations were withdrawn in two places.

The election was not held in a ward in Dornapal Nagar Panchayat due to the death of a candidate. There were 40,05,353 eligible voters, including 20,00,303 women.

The state will have an indirect election for the posts of mayors of municipal corporations and chairpersons of other civic bodies for the first time since its creation in 2000. As per the new rules, mayors and chairpersons will be elected by corporators and not directly by people...

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Anand Mahindra to resign from post at Mahindra Group; new appointments announced

Video: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR and Afghanistan

After W.Bengal, Kerala too puts on hold NPR work

Guj: Mob pelts stones at cops shooting video outside mosque

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Everton, Arsenal look to future, Sheff United go fifth

The future cannot arrive soon enough for Everton and Arsenal whose limitations were laid bare in a dreadful 0-0 Premier League draw watched by their incoming managers in the directors box on Saturday.The early game at Goodison Park had a st...

Tigers agree to 1-year deals with 2B Schoop, 1B Cron

The Detroit Tigers have agreed to one-year deals with veteran infielders Jonathan Schoop and C.J. Cron, the team announced on Saturday. Both deals are for 6.1 million, according to MLB.com.Schoop, 28, is expected to be the Tigers everyday s...

Domestic cricket served me well: Abid Ali

After scoring a century on the third day against Sri Lanka, opener Abid Ali on Saturday said that hard work he has put in domestic cricket has helped him in this match. The domestic cricket Ive played has served me well, and it was all for ...

Two arrested for throwing 'acid-like chemical' on woman bus conductor in Bengaluru

Police have arrested two men on charges of throwing acid-like chemical on a 35-year-old woman bus conductor in Bengaluru. The incident occurred on Thursday.The woman has been identified as Indira Bai who is a native of the Tumkur district ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019