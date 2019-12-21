Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress postpones 'dharna' against CAA, NRC; now to be held on Dec 23

Congress party's 'dharna' has been postponed to December 23 after it was scheduled to be held on Sunday at Raj Ghat, against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-12-2019 23:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-12-2019 23:11 IST
Congress postpones 'dharna' against CAA, NRC; now to be held on Dec 23
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Congress party's 'dharna' has been postponed to December 23 after it was scheduled to be held on Sunday at Raj Ghat, against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). The party will now hold 'dharna' at Raj Ghat from 3 pm to 8 pm on Monday.

Congress' interim president Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi along with senior leaders will take part in the protest. "Congress Party senior leaders will undertake a 'satyagrah' at Mahatma Gandhi's Samadhi at Raj Ghat, day after tomorrow, December 23, 2019, from 3 pm to 8 pm. In line with the path of non-violent, yet consistent and unequivocal opposition shown by the Father of the Nation, the Party's 'satyagrah' will fight against this dictatorial Government and to protect Baba Saheb's sacred Constitution," said Congress general secretary KC Venugopal.

There has been widespread resentment against the recent actions of the BJP Government, amongst people across the country- especially amongst youth demanding the restoration and maintaining the sanctity of rights guaranteed by our Constitution, the statement read. "The dictatorial and stubborn BJP Government at the Centre and in different States has used indiscriminate police force against an ordinary citizen in the name of maintaining law and order," said Venugopal in the statement. "This has led to further worsening and spiralling of the situation and the Congress Party is committed to upholding the principles enshrined in the Constitution and fight for the continuation, maintenance and safeguard of the rights of all, as enshrined and guaranteed by our founding fathers," he added.

Meanwhile, the party has also decided to conduct a silent protest in Congress-ruling states which will be led by the respective Chief Ministers. Protests erupted across the country over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, which seeks to grant citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India on or before 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Anand Mahindra to resign from post at Mahindra Group; new appointments announced

Video: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR and Afghanistan

After W.Bengal, Kerala too puts on hold NPR work

Guj: Mob pelts stones at cops shooting video outside mosque

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Everton, Arsenal look to future, Sheff United go fifth

The future cannot arrive soon enough for Everton and Arsenal whose limitations were laid bare in a dreadful 0-0 Premier League draw watched by their incoming managers in the directors box on Saturday.The early game at Goodison Park had a st...

Tigers agree to 1-year deals with 2B Schoop, 1B Cron

The Detroit Tigers have agreed to one-year deals with veteran infielders Jonathan Schoop and C.J. Cron, the team announced on Saturday. Both deals are for 6.1 million, according to MLB.com.Schoop, 28, is expected to be the Tigers everyday s...

Domestic cricket served me well: Abid Ali

After scoring a century on the third day against Sri Lanka, opener Abid Ali on Saturday said that hard work he has put in domestic cricket has helped him in this match. The domestic cricket Ive played has served me well, and it was all for ...

Two arrested for throwing 'acid-like chemical' on woman bus conductor in Bengaluru

Police have arrested two men on charges of throwing acid-like chemical on a 35-year-old woman bus conductor in Bengaluru. The incident occurred on Thursday.The woman has been identified as Indira Bai who is a native of the Tumkur district ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019