Left Menu
Development News Edition

CAA not anti-India or anti-Muslim, says Gautam Gambhir

Amid nationwide protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, BJP MP from East Delhi, Gautam Gambhir on Saturday appealed to people to maintain peace and said that the Act is not "anti-India or anti-Muslim".

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 01:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-12-2019 01:22 IST
CAA not anti-India or anti-Muslim, says Gautam Gambhir
Gautam Gambhir (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Amid nationwide protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, BJP MP from East Delhi, Gautam Gambhir on Saturday appealed to people to maintain peace and said that the Act is not "anti-India or anti-Muslim". "I would like to appeal to maintain peace. This (Act) is not anti-India or anti-Muslim," Gambhir told media here and added that CAA is about giving citizenship and not taking it away from anyone.

"Earlier I had posted a video on Twitter. In that also I urged people to protest peacefully. The way you are damaging public property is not acceptable. No political party should look at this from a political angle. Youth should not be instigated. Our responsibility is to build their future and not to ruin it. People should not take law into their hands," Gambhir said. On Saturday, Gambhir wrote a letter to DCP, Shahdara District, East Delhi, seeking safety and security stating that he has been getting life threats for himself and his family.

"I have been receiving death threats for me and my family from an international number. I request you to file an FIR for the same and ensure safety and security to my family," the letter read. The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Boeing's Starliner astronaut fails key test to reach space station

Spain: Earthquake strikes Granada, nearby cities; no damage reported yet

Circular Economy: Where India needs to focus?

Allseas suspends Nord Stream 2 work ahead of U.S. defense bill-statement

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Liverpool crowned Club World Cup champions

Liverpool won FIFA Club World Cup for the first time on Saturday with a decisive goal scored by Roberto Firmino in the ninth minute of the extra time. Neither club was able to score any goal in the opening 90 minutes that witnessed an up-to...

Silfverberg's shot gives Ducks shootout win over Isles

Jakob Silfverbergs backhanded goal in the shootouts bottom of the third round helped the Anaheim Ducks sweep the season series from the New York Islanders in a 6-5 win on Saturday afternoon in Uniondale, N.Y. After teammate Max Comtois and ...

BJP legal cell convenor moves Delhi HC against Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana

Rajesh Kumar, convenor of the legal cell of BJP, has filed a plea in the Delhi High Court challenging the policy guidelines for the Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana of the Delhi government. The petitioner has challenged the arbitrary collect...

UPDATE 2-West Africa renames CFA franc but keeps it pegged to euro

West Africas monetary union has agreed with France to rename its CFA franc the Eco and cut some of the financial links with Paris that have underpinned the regions common currency since its creation soon World War Two. Under the deal, the E...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019