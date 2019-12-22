Trump and Japan's Abe spoke about North Korea - White House spokesman
U.S. President Donald Trump spoke on Saturday with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe about developments related to North Korea, Iran, and trade, a White House spokesman said.
"President Trump and Prime Minister Abe agreed to continue close communication and coordination, particularly in light of recent threatening statements issued by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea," White House spokesman Judd Deere said, referring to North Korea's official name.
The call came after North Korea said the United States was trying to drag out denuclearization talks ahead of the U.S. presidential election next year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Shinzo Abe
- Donald Trump
- North Korea
- Japanese
- Judd Deere
- White House
- Iran
ALSO READ
Afghanistan bids farewell to slain Japanese physician
UPDATE 3-North Korea's U.N. envoy says denuclearization off negotiating table with United States
Would be surprised if North Korea acted hostilely: Trump
North Korea conducts 'very important test': KCNA
North Korea conducts 'very important test': KCNA