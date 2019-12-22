UP CM Yogi Adityanath failed to maintain law and order in state: BSP

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Sunday slammed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for "failing to maintain law and order" as 15 people died during protests across the state. "Ever since Yogiji came to power in Uttar Pradesh, the state is under 'Jungle Raj' and 'Gundaraj'. There is no law and order in the state. Every day there are incidents of violence, rape, etc. I think that the Yogi government completely failed in maintaining law and order in the state," party's national spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria told ANI.

Bhadoria said that there is friction in the state over the new citizenship law due to the kind of language the chief minister uses to address the concerns of the people on the issue. "It creates dissent in people which leads to the incidents of violence we are seeing across the state now. As Chief Minister, he is responsible for the people of the state. He should work to establish peace among the people rather than using a divisive agenda," Bhadoria said.

"Uttar Pradesh is burning because of a lot of issues, including the farmers' issue, citizenship rights, unemployment, etc. Chief Minister should address these issues as soon as possible," Bhadoria added. As many as 15 people have died during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, across Uttar Pradesh.

Inspector General (Law and Order) Praveen Kumar has said that at least 263 police personnel were injured during the protests, of which 57 personnel received firearm injuries. So far, 705 people have been arrested and 124 FIRs have been registered in connection with the violence during the protests against the new citizenship law. (ANI)

