K'taka: HD Kumaraswamy meets families of two killed in Mangaluru protest

Former Karnataka chief minister and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday met the family members of two killed in police firing during a protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act on December 19. Earlier in the day, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the families.

Targeting the BJP government, Kumaraswamy said, "Why the state government killed two innocents who were protesting against the Act?" Two persons identified as Jaleel (43) of Kudroli and Nousheen (49) of Bengre had died at a private hospital following the bullet injuries they sustained in police firing during a protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

The police have also mentioned their names in the FIR registered in connection with the violence that erupted during the protests. This comes amid large-scale opposition and massive protests across the country against the act, which seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India on or before 31, 2014. (ANI)

