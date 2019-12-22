Left Menu
Development News Edition

K'taka: HD Kumaraswamy meets families of two killed in Mangaluru protest

Former Karnataka chief minister and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday met the family members of two killed in police firing during a protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act on December 19.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mangalore (Karnataka)
  • |
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 15:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-12-2019 15:28 IST
K'taka: HD Kumaraswamy meets families of two killed in Mangaluru protest
Former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Former Karnataka chief minister and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday met the family members of two killed in police firing during a protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act on December 19. Earlier in the day, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the families.

Targeting the BJP government, Kumaraswamy said, "Why the state government killed two innocents who were protesting against the Act?" Two persons identified as Jaleel (43) of Kudroli and Nousheen (49) of Bengre had died at a private hospital following the bullet injuries they sustained in police firing during a protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

The police have also mentioned their names in the FIR registered in connection with the violence that erupted during the protests. This comes amid large-scale opposition and massive protests across the country against the act, which seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India on or before 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Circular Economy: Where India needs to focus?

UPDATE 1-Russia, China have blood on their hands after veto on Syria cross-border aid: Pompeo

What Song Hye-Kyo’s new ring means? Song Joong-Ki won’t renew with Blossom Entertainment

UPDATE 2-'Healthy' Boeing Starliner spacecraft on track to land in New Mexico -NASA

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Karna govt announces Rs 10 l ex-gratia to next of kin of 2

The Karnataka government on Sunday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the two men killed in violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Mangaluru on December 19. I have directed the Deputy Commission...

PM should provide healing touch, should call meeting of National Integration Council to discuss issues such as NRC, CAA: Cong's Anand Sharma.

PM should provide healing touch, should call meeting of National Integration Council to discuss issues such as NRC, CAA Congs Anand Sharma....

UPDATE 1-Tesco suspends Chinese supplier after prisoner labour report

British supermarket giant Tesco suspended a Chinese supplier of Christmas cards on Sunday after a press report said a customer found a message written inside a card saying it had been packed by foreign prisoners who were victims of forced l...

Reports of cops entering hospitals during anti-CAA stir disturbing, declare them safe zones: IMA

Terming as disturbing reports of police allegedly entering hospitals in violence-hit areas during agitations against the Citizenship Amendment Act, the Indian Medical Association IMA said such actions are unacceptable and demanded that hosp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019