Modi, Shah destroyed future of country's youth; hiding behind hate to escape anger: Rahul Gandhi

  PTI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  22-12-2019 19:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-12-2019 19:44 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah had "destroyed" the future of the country's youth and were "hiding behind hate" to escape their anger over the lack of jobs and the state of the economy. Gandhi said the Modi-Shah duo could only be defeated by responding with love towards every Indian.

His attack on the prime minister and home minister came as Modi, at a rally here, hit out at the rival parties of the ruling BJP, accusing them of trying to spread falsehood over the amended Citizenship Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) by inciting the minorities and poor people. "Dear Youth of India, Modi & Shah have destroyed your future. They can't face your anger over the lack of jobs and damage they've done to the economy. That's why they are dividing our beloved India and hiding behind the hate.

"We can only defeat them by responding with love towards every Indian," the former Congress chief wrote on Twitter. In another tweet, Gandhi said, "Dear students of India, no Indian student should allow Modi-Shah to divide India the way they are doing. Students of India, you are the future of India and India is your future. Let's stand together and fight their hate."

