Following are the top foreign stories at 2000 hours

  • PTI
  • |
  • Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 20:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-12-2019 20:00 IST
Following are the top foreign stories at 2000 hours
FGN4 BANGLA-CITIZENSHIP

CAA, NRC India's internal issues, but 'worrisome' that uncertainty could affect neighbours: B'desh Dhaka: The CAA and the NRC are India's "internal issues", Bangladesh Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen has said, but voiced concern that any "uncertainty" in the country is likely to affect its neighbours. By Asim Kamal

FGN14 PAK-LD FATF

FATF asks 150 questions to Pak, seeks answers against madrassas linked to banned outfits Islamabad: A global watchdog for terror financing has sought more clarifications and data from Pakistan on actions taken by it against madrassas belonging to the banned outfits, weeks after Islamabad submitted a report to the Paris-based body detailing steps taken by the country to curb terrorism and money laundering.

FGN9 YEAR-PAK

Indo-Pak ties in 2019: From brink of war to corridor of peace Islamabad: Pakistan and India were almost on the brink of war in 2019 following the Pulwama terror attack that killed dozens of CRPF soldiers and prompted India to carry out air strikes on terror camps in Pakistan, but the year ended on a somewhat positive note as they inaugurated a historic corridor to facilitate the visa-free visit of Sikh pilgrims to Kartarpur. By Sajjad Hussain

FGN18 US-NASA-LD SPACERAFT

Boeing capsule returns to Earth after aborted space mission Cape Canaveral, Dec 22 (AP) Boeing landed its crew capsule in the New Mexico desert Sunday after an aborted flight to the International Space Station that threatened to derail the company's effort to launch astronauts for NASA next year.

FGN11 US-APARTMENT-FIRE

6 killed, 13 injured in Las Vegas apartment building fire Las Vegas: A fire in a three-story apartment building in downtown Las Vegas where residents were apparently using their stoves for heat killed six people and forced some residents to jump from upper-floor windows to escape the heavy smoke before dawn Saturday, authorities said. (AP)

FGN10 US-TRUMP-LD PELOSI

Trump slams 'unfair' Pelosi delay, rallies conservatives West Palm Beach (US): President Donald Trump has complained about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's delayed transmission of the articles of impeachment to the Senate, which may delay a trial in the GOP-controlled chamber. (AP)

FGN20 AFGHAN-3RDLD ELECTIONS

Afghanistan's Ghani on track for second term: initial results Kabul: Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani appeared to have secured a second term Sunday, narrowly scoring an outright win in preliminary polling results, but his main rival immediately vowed to challenge the tally. (AFP) RUP

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

