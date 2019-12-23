Jharkhand results : Raghubar Das maintains lead over independent candidate in Jamshedpur East
Jharkhand Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Raghubar Das is maintaining a lead in his home turf Jamshedpur East over an independent candidate.
Jharkhand Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Raghubar Das is maintaining a lead in his home turf Jamshedpur East over an independent candidate. According to Election Commission data, available at 10:40 am, Das bagged 8212 votes, preceded by Saryu Roy, an independent candidate who managed to get 6763 votes. While the Congress candidate Gourav Vallabh is trailing far behind the duo with only 1235 votes.
In the Jharkhand Assembly elections the BJP is leading on 27 seats while Jharkhand Mukti Morcha on 25 and Congress on 13. The counting of votes for 81 Jharkhand Assembly seats began at 8 am on Monday in all the 24 district headquarters amid tight security.
The state went to polls for 81 Assembly seats in five phases from November 30 to December 20.The Jharkhand assembly election results 2019 will be announced today to determine the fate of the Raghubar Das-led Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state. (ANI)
