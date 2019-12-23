Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi: Congress workers celebrate as Opposition alliance inches closer towards victory in Jharkhand

Buoyed by the Opposition alliance inching closer towards victory in Jharkhand, Congress workers celebrated here at All India Congress Committee (AICC) office by bursting crackers and playing the drums.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 12:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 12:29 IST
Delhi: Congress workers celebrate as Opposition alliance inches closer towards victory in Jharkhand
Congress workers celebrating outside AICC office on Monday [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Buoyed by the Opposition alliance inching closer towards victory in Jharkhand, Congress workers celebrated here at All India Congress Committee (AICC) office by bursting crackers and playing the drums. Scores of party workers gathered outside the AICC office to celebrate even as the counting of votes is still underway.

According to Election Commission of India, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) is leading on 24, Congress on 13 and RJD on 5 out of total 81 Assembly constituencies. On the other hand, ruling BJP is leading on 28 while its ally AJSU on just 3 seats. Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) have contested these Assembly elections in an alliance to oust ruling BJP from power.

The counting of votes for 81 Jharkhand Assembly seats began at 8 am on Monday in all the 24 district headquarters amid tight security. The state went to polls for 81 Assembly seats in five phases from November 30 to December 20. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

UPDATE 2-Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

UPDATE 1-Trump slams House's impeachment delay as 'so unfair'

Johnson & Johnson cleared in baby powder-cancer litigation case in US

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi like 'God' for migrants: Shivraj Singh Chouhan on citizenship law

Hailing the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led NDA government for enacting the Citizenship Amendment Act, BJP national vice president Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said that Modi was like God for the migrants who faced religious persecution...

JP Nadda reaches Kolkata to lead march in support of CAA

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP working president JP Nadda has reached Kolkata on Monday to lead a march in support of Citizenship Amendment Act. He was received by BJP General Secretary in-charge of West Bengal Kailash Vijayvargiya at the aerod...

Pune: Notices issued to 163 people ahead of 202nd anniversary of Bhima Koregaon

Ahead of the second anniversary of Bhima Koregaon violence, Pune Rural Police on Monday issued notices to 163 people, including accused Milind Ekbote and Sambhaji Bhide to prohibit them from entering the district. Notices sent to 163 people...

One of India's neighbours deliberately wants to create trouble in country: VP Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday said a neighbor of India deliberately wants to create trouble in the country, especially in Jammu and Kashmir, by funding and training terrorists. Interacting with 30 girl students from five schools...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019