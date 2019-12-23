Kejriwal condoles loss of lives in Kirari fire

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal condoled the death of nine people, including three children, in a fire in Kirari area on Monday and said there has been no deficiency in providing treatment to the injured. The Delhi government has announced Rs 10 lakh compensation to the next of kin of those who died in the fire.

"It's a very sorrowful news. The fire has been controlled (but) nine persons could not be saved. May god rest their souls in peace. There has been no deficiency in providing treatment to the injured," he tweeted in Hindi. Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said the government will also bear the expenses of the injured and will give them Rs 1 lakh each.

The massive fire ripped through a three-storey residential-cum-commercial building in outer Delhi's Kirari area, killing at least nine people, including a six-month-old baby, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said.

