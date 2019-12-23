Kirari fire tragedy: Kejriwal expresses grief over 9 deaths, says every medical help being provided to injured

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday expressed grief over the death of nine people including three children, who lost their lives in the fire that broke out in a cloth godown in Kirari area here. "Extremely sad news. The fire was controlled but 9 people could not be saved. May their soul rest in peace," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

He said every medical help is being provided to three injured who are being treated at a hospital here. Delhi government has announced Rs 10 lakh compensation for kin of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for those injured.

"Inspected Kirari area where the tragic incident happened. Ordered Magisterial probe to fix responsibility. Delhi Govt. to provide Rs. 10 lakh compensation for deceased; Rs. 1 lakh for those injured and their treatment," Health Minister Satyendra Jain tweeted. The fire broke out in Kirari on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.Among the children are six-month-old Tulsi, seven-year-old Adarsh, and 10-year-old Udai, Assistant Divisional Officer (ADO) AK Sharma said.The ADO said that the three were siblings and their parents -- father Udai Chaudhary (33) and mother Muskan (26) -- also died in the fire.The others who died in the fire include Ram Chander Jha (65), Sudarya Devi (58), Sanju Jha (36) and Guddan, the mother-in-law of the owner. They were declared brought dead by Dr Vijay at Sanjay Gandhi hospital here.

This comes merely a month after as many as 43 people died in a major fire tragedy at a factory in the Anaj Mandi area of Old Delhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.