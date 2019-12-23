India welcomes preliminary results of Afghan presidential election
India on Monday welcomed the announcement of preliminary results of the presidential election in Afghanistan and hoped that Afghan leaders and other stakeholders will work together to further strengthen the democratic polity and fight the challenge of terrorism in the country.
Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said India remained committed to work with the people and government of Afghanistan in its fight against terrorism and in its pursuit of socio-economic development.
"We expect that the complaints would be addressed through the prescribed legal processes so that the final results are declared in a timely manner," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
