State administration not at all responsive to my visit to Jadavpur University: WB Guv

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday said that the state administration was not at all responsive "as regards his visit to the Jadavpur University." "The State administration was not at all responsive as regards my visit to Jadavpur University," Dhankar said in a tweet.

In another tweet, he said: "Was at Jadavpur University for two hours. Had interaction with agitated students on various issues and indicated that am keen to connect with them further at Raj Bhawan. The Jadavpur University Court meeting could not be held and instructed to have it at Raj Bhawan this evening." "This so that career and prospects of the students are not put in jeopardy," he said in another tweet.

Earlier today, Dhankhar was shown black flags and posters of 'BJP activist Mr Jagdeep Dhankar Go back' by the students on his arrival at the Jadavpur University. Before visiting the university, the Governor tweeted: "As the Chancellor would be presiding the 10th Meeting of the 9th Court of the Jadavpur University scheduled to be held on Monday, the 23rd of December, 2019 at 2:00 pm in the Committee Room No. I of the University." (ANI)

