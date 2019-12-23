Jharkhand Assembly polls: JMM working president Hemant Soren
Jharkhand Assembly polls: JMM working president Hemant Sorenwins Dumka seat, defeating BJP's Lois Marandi by 13,188 votes,according to the EC.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Jharkhand Assembly
- JMM
- Lois Marandi
- BJP
ALSO READ
Jharkhand assembly elections: 29.44 per cent polling recorded till 11 am
Voting begins in 3rd phase of Jharkhand Assembly polls
Voting begins in 3rd phase of Jharkhand Assembly bypolls
Jharkhand Assembly elections: Voter dies of heart attack during polling
Jharkhand assembly polls: Voting begins for final phase