Kejriwal congratulates Hemant Soren on JMM-led alliance's poll victory in Jharkhand

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal congratulated Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's (JMM) working president Hemant Soren on leading his alliance to a decisive poll victory in Jharkhand on Monday.

The JMM-led alliance appeared on course to win a majority in the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly, while the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) looked set for defeat, according to the latest results and trends of the counting of votes available on the Election Commission website.

"Congratulations to Hemant Soren on leading your alliance to a decisive victory in Jharkhand," the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief said in a tweet, to which Soren responded with "thanks".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.