Ivory Coast issues arrest warrant for presidential candidate Soro

Ivory Coast has issued an arrest warrant for Guillaume Soro, a former rebel leader and candidate in next year's presidential election, four government sources said on Monday.

Soro was due to return to Ivory Coast on Monday after months overseas, but he diverted his flight to neighboring Ghana "for security reasons", his adviser, Alain Lobognon, told Reuters.

