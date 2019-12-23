Left Menu
Punjab CM hails Congress-JMM-RJD's victory in Jharkhand Assembly polls

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday hailed the Congress-JMM-RJD victory in the Jharkhand Assembly polls as a rejection of the divisive politics of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

  • Chandigarh (Punjab)
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 22:32 IST
  • Created: 23-12-2019 22:32 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday hailed the Congress-JMM-RJD victory in the Jharkhand Assembly polls as a rejection of the divisive politics of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). "The reversal of the ruling BJP's fortunes, which had begun earlier this year, has taken another leap forward with these polls. The results had resoundingly crushed BJP's ambitions of spreading its tentacles across the length and breadth of the country and paved the way for the creation of a BJP-Mukta Bharat," Singh stated in a press release.

"With these results, BJP's divisive agenda had not only been exposed but had also been rejected outright by the people. The mandate marked the defeat of the ruling party's communal politics," he added. He further said that the Jharkhand mandate validates the Congress party's secular agenda.

"People want development and progress, in the backdrop of the Constitutional ethos of unity in diversity; they do not want to be divided by vested interests in the name of religion," he said. He also said that the people of India, especially its large youth populace, had seen through BJP's all-round failure, as evidenced in the growing unemployment, deepening economic woes and escalating prices etc, and voted against its regressive policies in favour of development and growth.

"It is only a matter of time now for the saffron hue to be lifted from the nation's face, and give way to a bright future for its people. False promises and fake claims cannot take any political party far - something which the BJP has dogmatically failed to appreciate or accept," he lambasted. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha has emerged as the single-largest party in the 81-seat assembly and with its allies, Congress and RJD is poised to get a simple majority to form the government in Jharkhand. (ANI)

