HP govt declares reduction in sewerage charges

  • PTI
  • Shimla
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 22:37 IST
  • Created: 23-12-2019 22:37 IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday declared a reduction in sewerage charges in the state from the current 50 per cent of the water bill amount to 25 per cent. Thakur made the announcement while addressing a public meeting in Mandi district.

The state government will complete two years on December 27 and this period has been dedicated to good governance, innovations in various sectors and public service, the chief minister said. He said the 'Jan Manch' programme initiated by the state government proved to be a milestone in addressing public grievances.

So far, 171 such programmes have been organised in all the 68 Assembly constituencies, Thakur said, adding that 43,271 complaints and demands were received and 91 per cent of these have been settled.

