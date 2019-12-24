Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hemant Soren to be elected JMM legislature party leader

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ranchi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 13:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-12-2019 13:38 IST
Hemant Soren to be elected JMM legislature party leader

Having won an emphatic victory in the Jharkhand Assembly polls, the newly-elected JMM MLAs will meet here on Tuesday afternoon to formally elect Hemant Soren as their leader, party sources said. The Congress legislature group will also meet separately to choose its leader.

Soren, who was projected as the chief ministerial candidate of the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance, is likely to visit New Delhi later with AICC in-charge of Jharkhand, RPN Singh to meet Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi before staking claim to form the government, sources said. The three-party alliance has won 47 of the state's 81 seats. The JMM won 30 seats, Congress 16 and RJD one.

The BJP clinched 25 seats, the AJSU Party two, the JVM (P) three and others four.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

VP Naidu commends Army for facilitating tour of girl students from J&K

Sherlock Season 5 update: Benedict Cumberbatch-starring series won’t be released before 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Naseem shouldn't be sent for the U-19 World Cup, feels Hafeez

Out of favour Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez feels pace sensation Naseem Shah shouldnt be sent to next months Under-19 World Cup and the 16-year-old should rather work on getting technically and physically better at the highest level....

NEWSMAKER-New Boeing boss Calhoun is a tough-minded veteran of crisis

Beleaguered Boeing Co is putting its future in the hands of an industrial veteran who has led several companies in crisis, began his career at engine maker General Electric Co and has already spent a decade on the board of the worlds larges...

No detention centres in Maha, Muslims need not fear: Thackeray

Amid nationwide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said there are no detention centres in the state and Muslim citizens need not worry under his regime. He gave the assurance to ...

Sri Lanka ex-minister arrested over car accident get bail

A Sri Lankan court on Tuesday granted bail to a former Cabinet minister who was arrested last week over a years-old traffic accident, detention the opposition claim is part of a government witch-hunt of political opponents. The Magistrate c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019