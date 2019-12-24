AIADMK pays rich tributes to MGR on death anniversary

The ruling AIADMK on Tuesday paid rich tributes to its founder and late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandran on his 32nd death anniversary and vowed to resist the dominance of any individual or a "particular family" in the state. The party also resolved to work on the lines of late chief minister J Jayalalithaa to secure a grand victory in the ensuing civic polls.

Led by top leaders O Panneerselvam and K Palaniswami, senior AIADMK functionaries paid floral tributes at the MGR Memorial at Marina here. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Palaniswami is the AIADMK Joint Coordinator while his deputy Panneerselvam is the Coordinator.

A charismatic actor-turned-politician, Ramachandran is fondly addressed as MGR by his supporters and followers. After paying floral tributes at Ramachandran's memorial, Panneerselvam administered a pledge, recalling his contributions in various sectors.

"We vow to work tirelessly to uphold the democratic principles of Puratchi Thalaivar (MGR) and to resist the dominance of an individual or that of a particular family in Tamil Nadu," the pledge said without naming anyone. On the crucial polls to rural local bodies on December 27 and 30, the party vowed to secure a grand victory in the hustings and 'dedicate' it to the late stalwarts, Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa.

The civic polls are being held two years ahead of the scheduled Assembly elections in 2021 and its outcome will be seen as an indicator of public mood over the three year AIADMK government. Though the party was routed in the April 18 Lok Sabha elections, it however bounced back later in the year, winning the Assembly bypolls to Vikravandi and Nanguneri, previously held by opposition DMK and Congress, respectively..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.