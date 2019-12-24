Oppn creating fear in people's minds about CAA: Goa CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday asked opposition parties to not create fear in the people's minds over the Citizenship Amendment Act. The CAA has been at the centre of protests across the country, several of which turned violent, leading to deaths, arson and destruction of property.

Speaking to reporters after chairing a meeting of BJP legislators, Sawant said his government fully supported the CAA. "The law will have no impact on Goans. Muslims especially need not worry at all. Those who have no knowledge of CAA are instigating people. I am asking political opponents to not create fear among people about CAA," he said.

During the meeting, BJP MLAs were asked to organise CAA awareness meets in their constituencies, Sawant said..

