CAA is for helping those who faced religious persecution: Fadnavis

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said that Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is for helping those who have faced religious persecution and some parties have spread rumours and incite people against it. Speaking to media here, Fadnavis said, "I have come here in support of CAA. Politics is going regarding this act in which some parties are inciting people and creating instability in the country. Today most people feel that this act must be supported and in the same voice, we have combined those who are supporting it. This law is not against anyone and it is for helping those who have faced religious persecution and this act is supported by the whole country."

"I came here because West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has taken a stand that states CAA is against the persecuted people," Fadnavis said. BJP leader Dilip Ghosh welcomed the direction given by the Calcutta High Court to the West Bengal government to stop all its advertisements that say National Register of Citizens (NRC) and CAA will not be implemented in the state.

Ghosh said, "The court passed the order on petitions filed by various individuals. The West Bengal Governor himself said and we have also agitated that the use of public money by the state government to protest against the CAA is illegal. The court has now directed the government to stop doing this and we welcome this decision." The Calcutta High Court on Monday directed the West Bengal government to stop all its advertisements that say the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will not be implemented in the state.

The court passed the order on petitions filed by various individuals. It also directed the withdrawal of advertisements from websites and other places. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.