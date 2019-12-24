Kerala CM calls for meeting of political parties, social organisation leaders to discuss CAA

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called for a meeting of all political parties, religious and social organization leaders here on December 29 to discuss the Citizens Amendment Act (CAA).

In his letter to the political and organisational leaders, the Chief Minister said that determining the citizenship on the basis of religion is contrary to the fundamental rights of the Constitution and the secular views.

"It was in this context that a united Satyagraha was organized in Thiruvananthapuram against the amendment of the law. The secular atmosphere in the state should be strengthened," the letter said. (ANI)

