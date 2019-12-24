Left Menu
UAE and Eritrea enjoy strong relations with leadership support

In this framework, the current visit of the Eritrean President is an addition to the strong relations between the two counties and opens new horizons of cooperation in all fields.

UAE and Eritrea enjoy strong relations with leadership support
In this framework, the current visit of the Eritrean President is an addition to the strong relations between the two counties and opens new horizons of cooperation in all fields

The UAE and Eritrea have enjoyed strong historic relations established since the era of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and continued its development and progress with the support of the leadership of the two countries that contributed to enhancing cooperation and has positive results on both countries.

In the light of these decades-old strong relations, the UAE citizens have the privilege of entering Eritrea without a pre-entry visa, which mirrors the country's pioneering international stature, which has opened wide horizons for Emiratis citizens to access all sectors, especially in the tourist, investment and trade domains in Eritrea.

The strong relations are sustaining thanks to the directives of the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and President of Eritrea, Isaias Afwerki for the benefit of the two friendly countries.

In this framework, the current visit of the Eritrean President is an addition to the strong relations between the two counties and opens new horizons of cooperation in all fields

(With Inputs from APO)

