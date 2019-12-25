China says it is in close touch with U.S. on trade deal signing ceremony
China says it is in close touch with the United States on a trade deal signing ceremony, after U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he and Chinese President Xi Jinping will have a ceremony to sign the recently struck Phase 1 trade deal.
Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comments at a daily briefing Wednesday. He did not provide a specific date.
