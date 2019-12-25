Mohite Patil, BJP's Harshwardhan Patil share dais with Pawar

NCP stalwart Vijaysingh Mohite Patil, whose son had joined the BJP ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, and BJP leader Harshwardhan Patil shared the dais with Sharad Pawar at a function here on Wednesday. The three leaders were seen engaged in animated chat at the annual general meeting of the Vasantdada Sugar Institute (VSI) here. NCP chief Sharad Pawar is also chairman of the research institute.

On the occasion, Pawar was seen engaged in discussion with Vijaysingh Mohite Patil, a former minister, and Harshwardhan Patil, an ex-Congressman and now BJP leader who lost the October assembly polls. NCP leader and former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar was also spotted chatting with Harshwardhan Patil at the event.

Asked about his talks with Pawar, Harshwardhan Patil said nothing related to politics was discussed between the two. "We had discussion about some agriculture-related issues and there was no political talk between us," he claimed. Vijaysingh Mohite Patil's son Ranjitsingh Mohite had joined the BJP ahead of the April-May Lok Sabha polls and this said to have soured his ties with Pawar.

Harshwardhan Patil joined the BJP just ahead of the October 21 assembly polls in Maharashtra. He lost to NCP candidate Dattatray Bharne from the Indapur constituency seat in Pune district..

