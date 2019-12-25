Left Menu
Development News Edition

Owaisi leads Muslims' delegation, urges TRS govt to stay NPR

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 25-12-2019 18:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-12-2019 18:23 IST
Owaisi leads Muslims' delegation, urges TRS govt to stay NPR

Owaisi leads Muslims' delegation, urges TRS govt to stay NPR in Telangana Hyderabad, Dec 25 (PTRI) AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi along with representatives of a body of Muslim organisations in Telangana met Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday and requested him to stay the work on updation of National Population Register (NPR) on the lines of Kerala. Emerging from the meet, Owaisi described it as "positive" and said they informed Rao NPR was the first step toward National Register of Citizens (NRC). The latter was 'sympathetic' toward their cause and sought two days time to inform the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi's stand, he said.

The Hyderabad Lok Sabha member, accompanied by representatives of city-based United Muslim Action Committee in the meeting, said NPR was the first step toward National Register of Citizens (NRC) and there was a necessity for all like-minded parties to come together on the issue. NPR is the first step towards NRC. We have informed the Chief Minister about it. We urged him to stay implementation of National Population Register (NPR) on the lines of Kerala government. We gave the order copy of Kerala," he told reporters here.

Amid the protests over the NRC and Citizenship Amendment Act, the CPI(M)-led LDF government in Kerala on Friday said it has ordered a stay on all activities in connection with the NPR, scheduled early next year in the state, considering 'apprehensions' of public that it would lead to NRC. Kerala is the second state after West Bengal to have ordered a stay on NPR activities in the wake of the protests over CAA and the contentious NRC.

The Centre on Tuesday approved nearly Rs 12,700 crore for carrying out the Census 2021 and the NPR and made it clear that NPR has no relation with the NRC. Owaisi said the Chief Minister told them he would hold talks with like-minded political parties on the NPR issue and if needed organise a public meeting.

"It was a positive meeting. The Chief Minister repeatedly stressed that this issue was not concerned with Muslims alone and it concerns the entire country, he said. He claimed KCR, as Rao is popularly known, asked him to invite leaders of all political parties to the MIM's proposed public meeting in Nizamabad on Friday on the issue.

We will also invite the Congress, CPM and CPI. TRS will participate. This is an issue to save the country, Owaisi quoted KCR as having said. The MIM chief said he was hopeful of a positive decision from KCR, who according to him, sough two days time to inform the partys stand on NPR.

Showing some documents, the MP said according to the government websites, NPR is the first step towards undertaking the proposed NRC. He also claimed that according to an Right to Information Act (RTI) query, only 29 per cent of the population in Telangana had birth certificate.

Owaisi had on Friday said when a nationwide NRC was done, every Indian would be in trouble (to prove their nationality). Not even five per cent of the people in India have passports, he had said.

Addressing a protest meeting against NPR, NRC and CAA at Mahabubnagar late on Tuesday night, he alleged Prime Minister Modi and Home MinisterAmit Shah were not telling the truth with regard to NRC and detention centres to house suspected illegal immigrants. Referring to Modi's speech in Ramlila ground in Delhi that there was no discussion on NRC, he said the President in his address in Parliament after the NDA government was formed had said NRC would be brought.

"It is Union Government that prepares the speech of the President. It was read out in parliament. Was it wrong? he asked. Modi himself had said in an interview to an English TV channel that NRC would be conducted, he claimed.

Owaisi also said while Prime Minister said no detention centres had been built, a detention centre has come up in Karnataka and a huge such facility was being built in Assam. Indias Prime Minister, we were not expecting this from you, he said.

In 2014, the then Union Minister of state for Home Kiren Rijiju had said in reply to a query that NPR is a register of all the usual residents which includes citizens and non- citizen as well. (He) replied in parliament, NPR is a first step towards creation of NRC, the MIM leader said. Owaisi claimed a low-level official would seek additional documents, during NPR work, after writing remarks as doubtful citizen though documents have already been submitted.

On death of 18 people in violence during protests against CAA in Uttar Pradesh, he said there should be an independent judicial inquiry to bring out the truth..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Former Maruti MD Jagdish Khattar booked for Rs 110 cr bank loan fraud: CBI

BHEL commissions first lignite-based 500 mw thermal Unit

CBI books former Maruti Udyog MD Jagdish Khattar in Rs 110 cr alleged bank loan fraud by his new company: officials

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

NPR will serve as database for NRC, furnish wrong names and addresses: Arundhati Roy

Author-activist Arundhati Roy on Wednesday claimed that the National Population Register NPR will serve as a database for the NRC and asked people to oppose the former by furnishing wrong names and addresses. Addressing a protest gathering ...

New collectorate in Dehradun to be named after Vajpayee

The new collectorate building to be built here under the Smart City Mission will be named after former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said on Wednesday. He was speaking at a function here on the oc...

World's cheapest, biggest telecom market faces life-threatening crisis

From being the worlds cheapest and fastest growing market, Indias telecom sector is sputtering as it faces life-threatening liability running into billions of dollars, a crisis that may alter the character of an industry that has already se...

Maharashtra CM assures complete farm loan waiver

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday assured a complete farm loan waiver in the state. Thackerays statement came a day after the Shiv Sena- led government formally approved a loan waiver scheme under which short-term cro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019