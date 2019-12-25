Left Menu
Development News Edition

Setback to JJP, MLA Ram Kumar Gautam resigns as party VP

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 25-12-2019 19:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-12-2019 19:30 IST
Setback to JJP, MLA Ram Kumar Gautam resigns as party VP

In a setback to the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), its MLA and senior leader Ram Kumar Gautam on Wednesday resigned as party's vice president, saying he was "upset with the functioning of the party". Gautam (73) said JJP leader Dushyant Chautala should not forget that he became Deputy Chief Minister with the support of his party legislators.

"Nothing is going right in the party. I am upset with the way it is functioning and I have resigned as party's vice president. Moreover, I was made all India vice president in the party even though the party has influence in a limited pocket in Haryana," Gautam said over phone from Narnaund. Earlier while addressing media persons in his constituency Narnaund in Hisar district, he talked about his resignation from the party post.

When asked to comment on Gautam resigning as party vice president, Dushyant told the media in Faridabad, "I have just learnt about the matter through the media. We will find out the specific reason why he has resigned.” Without naming anyone, Gautam alleged that those who are running the party's affairs had recently shaken hands with a prominent leader against whom the JJP had fought the polls.

The JJP had fielded Gautam in the October's assembly polls against BJP rival Capt Abhimanyu. He, however, clarified that he was not against the JJP entering into a tie-up and forming a coalition government with the Bharatiya Janata Party by extending support to the saffron party when it fell short of a simple majority.

When asked that he had recently mentioned that it was because of Dushyant that he became an MLA, he said, "Yes, that is right. But he should also realise that he became Deputy CM because of his MLAs. We worked hard for this and success of other party candidates." Gautam, who was in the race for becoming a minister after the JJP formed an alliance with the BJP, said he has no grudge of not being made a minister in cabinet led by Chief Minister M L Khattar.

"I was not even an aspirant for JJP ticket. But Dushyant and his father Ajay Chautala were keen that I should join them. They knew I was the only one who can defeat sitting BJP MLA Capt Abhimanyu," Gautam said. However, in a veiled attack at Dushyant, he said the deputy chief minister had kept 11 departments with him while only one party MLA had been made a junior minister with "insignificant" portfolios.

Gautam has also remained a former MLA of the Bharatiya Janata Party. When asked if he was contemplating resigning from his party, Gautam replied, "People have elected me, I have responsibility towards them. If I resign from my party, I will lose the seat as well and I cannot leave my constituents in the lurch. Moreover, I nurtured the party with my sweat and blood."

The BJP had won 40 seats in the 90-member Assembly and the JJP led by Dushyant had won 10 seats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Former Maruti MD Jagdish Khattar booked for Rs 110 cr bank loan fraud: CBI

BHEL commissions first lignite-based 500 mw thermal Unit

CBI books former Maruti Udyog MD Jagdish Khattar in Rs 110 cr alleged bank loan fraud by his new company: officials

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

Hemant Soren meets Sonia, says JMM-Cong-RJD coalition will last full five years

Jharkhand chief minister-designate Hemant Soren on Wednesday met Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, and said the JMM-Congress-RJD coalition will provide a stable government that would last a full five-year term. He also invit...

After concession upto Rs 2 lakh, Maha CM promises full crop

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday assured a complete farm loan waiver in the state, and also announced formation of an experts committee on the sugar industry. His announcement of full loan waiver came only a day aft...

TSRTC employees retirement age rised to 60 by T'gana govt

The Telangana government has increased the retirement age from 58 to 60 for state-run transport corporation employees, an official release said on Wednesday. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao signed on the file pertaining to the increase...

5 antique 'asthadhatu' idols worth Rs 5 cr stolen from ancient temple: Police

Five ashthadhatu idols worth several crores of rupees were stolen from a 500-year-old temple in a village in the neighbouring Mahoba district near here, police said on Wednesday. Kulpahad police stations SHO Abhimanyu Singh Yadav on Wednesd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019