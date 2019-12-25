Maharashtra BJP chief leads CAA `welcome' march in Pune

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil on Wednesday led a `Citizenship (Amendment) Act Swagat (welcome) march' in Kothrud, his Assembly constituency, here. Similar marches, `welcoming' the controversial amendment, were held by BJP workers in many parts of the city.

"This Act not snatching away anyone's citizenship. It is for protecting the human rights of refugees," Patil said. The legislation provides for grant of citizenship to Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians who migrated from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh before 2015 due to persecution.

It has sparked off nation-wide protests. The Act's critics allege that it discriminates against Muslims and violates the principle of secularism..

