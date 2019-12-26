Left Menu
Development News Edition

Opposition wants to divide India, start civil war: Giriraj Singh

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday said that the opposition in India is attempting to divide the country and is trying to create a civil war.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 17:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-12-2019 17:06 IST
Opposition wants to divide India, start civil war: Giriraj Singh
Union Minister Giriraj Singh speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday said that the opposition in India is attempting to divide the country and is trying to create a civil war. "What Mughals and Britishers could not do, that Rahul Gandhi, Congress, tukde-tukde gang and Owaisi want to do. They want to divide India. They want a civil war in India," Giriraj Singh told ANI here.

He also accused the AIMIM leader of running Pakistan's agenda and said, "Owaisi is running Pakistan's agenda. What Pakistan has not been able to do since 1947, now it is using India's opposition as its tool to achieve its objective." The Union Minister further slammed Owaisi by alleging that the latter does not believe in law of the land and wants to burn India.

"Owaisi does not believe in the law. He was seen tearing the Citizenship Amendment Bill in the parliament. He runs away when the national anthem is played in the parliament. His brother Akbaruddin Owaisi had said that if police is removed for 15 minutes, then he will attack the Hindus. They want to burn India," Singh said. Union Minister Singh also outlined that the National Population Register was introduced during Congress rule.

"The opposition is creating an uproar on National Population Register (NPR) but it came when Congress's P Chidambaram was the Home Minister in 2010. If they do it then it is a good deed but when we do it, it is evil," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update: More on time jump, What latest we know

NTPC to invest Rs 50K crore to add 10GW solar energy capacity by 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

Muslim women join anti-CAA stir in Karnataka

Anti-CAA protests refused to die down in Karnataka with hundreds of Muslim women taking the centre-stage on Thursday holding protests here and at Shivamogaa and Kalaburagi. The women staged a protest at Eidgah Grounds in Shivamogga holding...

Two Army jawans killed during bridge construction training

Two Army jawans were killed andfour others were injured in an accident during a bridgeconstruction training at the College Of Military EngineeringCME here on Thursday, sources saidThe injured have been rushed to hospital, they addedPTI SPK ...

Happay launches AI-Powered Invoice Processing Solution for mid-size to large Corporates.

National, 2019 Happay, Indias leading Business Spend Automation Platform, has launched a new Invoice Processing Solution to help corporates manage their Accounts Payable process. With Happay Invoice, corporates can process, approve and pay...

RTI activist and peasant leader Akhil Gogoi remanded to

RTI activist and peasant leader Akhil Gogoi remanded tojudicial custody for 14 days special court turns down NIAsplea for further 10 days custody....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019