Flag march to be held on Congress' foundation day, says Balasaheb Thorat

Maharashtra Cabinet minister Balasaheb Thorat on Thursday said that a flag march will be organised in Mumbai on the foundation day of the Congress party on December 28.

  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 17:37 IST
  • Created: 26-12-2019 17:37 IST
Maharashtra Cabinet minister Balasaheb Thorat speaking to ANI in Mumbai on Thursday. Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Cabinet minister Balasaheb Thorat on Thursday said that a flag march will be organised in Mumbai on the foundation day of the Congress party on December 28. He said that it would be in the form of a rally to "save the Constitution".

"We will hold a flag march on December 28, on the occasion of Congress' foundation day. We (Congress) wanted to take everyone together and it is a part of the Constitution but it is not being followed today. Therefore, it will be a rally to save the Constitution too," Thorat told ANI here. Speaking about the Cabinet expansion in the Maharashtra government Thorat said that the dates would be announced soon by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

"The Cabinet expansion will happen soon in Maharashtra. The Chief Minister will announce the date," Thorat said. He, however, refused to comment when questioned on how many ministerial berths would be allotted to the Congress in the Maharashtra Cabinet.

The Indian National Congress was founded in 1885, 28 years after the first war of Indian Independence in 1857, in order to form a platform for civil and political dialogue among Indians. This will be the 135th foundation day of the oldest party in the country. (ANI)

