Owaisi criticises Army Chief's comments on protests, says they

  • Hyderabad
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 18:22 IST
  • Created: 26-12-2019 18:22 IST
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday took exception to Army chief General Bipin Rawat's criticism over people leading violent protests on Citizenship Amendment Act, claiming such remarks undermine the government. Maintaining that Army should not interfere in civilian issues, he said by the yardstick, even participation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the struggle against Emergency as a student would be wrong.

As per Constitution, the army should not interfere in civilian issues and right to protest was a fundamental right, the Hyderabad Lok Sabha member told reporters here. It is known fact and the Constitution also demands that in civilian matter the Army will not interfere... That is the difference between India as a functional democracy and other South Asian democracies please dont interfere in civilian matters... the right to protest is democratic right, he said.

He was responding to a question about the Army chief's comments at a health summit at the national capital that leadership is not about guiding masses, including students to carry out arson and violence. Owaisi said the government should take note of Rawats comments which, according to him, are undermining the ruling dispensation.

Whatever the Army chief says it is undermining the Modi Government. It is undermining their government," he said. "If, whatever Army chief says is true, then I want to ask the government, our Prime Minister writes in his website that he participated in the struggleduring the Emergency as student... according to him (Rawat) that is also wrong, Owaisi said.

The MIM leader further said Lok Nayak Jayprakash Narayan gave a call to all, including students, to take part in the anti-Emergency stir in 1975 and the government will have to answer that also. On RSS chief Mohan Bhagwats comments that Sangh regards the 130 crore population of India as Hindu society irrespective of their religion and culture, Owaisi said as per the Constitution India cannot have a religion.

Mohan Bhagwat may not have the Indian Constitution. There is right to equality, right to life. These will celebrate Indias pluralism and diversity. Why there Article 26, 29 and 30? Because, this country does not have a religion. "RSS wants India should have only one religion. That will not happen until the Constitution made by (B R) Ambedkar exists. This land believes in all religions," he added.

On RSS spreading its wings in Telangana, he said the state was peaceful and people will not tolerate anybody who spoils peace. He said the Chief Minister (K Chandrasekhar Rao) was secular and as long as he "is there, it will be difficult for RSS and BJP..

