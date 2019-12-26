Congress, allies take out rally against CAA, NRC in Pondy Puducherry, Dec 26(PTI): AICC secretary Sanjay Dutt in-charge of Congress partyaffairs in Puducherry, on Thursday charged the Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) with enacting legislations allegedly injurious to the unity of the country. Addressing participants at the end of a rally organised by the ruling Congress, along with its allies, to condemn the CAA and NRC, he said the BJP was trying to divide the people of the country on communal basis and was bringing out laws harmful to the unity of the nation.

The economy of the country was in doldrums and measures like demonetisation had led to chaos, he said. It was a sorry spectacle that the AINRC was extending support to the alleged anti-people and undemocratic measures of the NDA, Dutt said.

He accused the Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi of trying to stall various welfare measures evolved by the Congress government headed by Narayanasamy in Puducherry. He dubbed Bedi as an agent of the BJP and her office (Raj Nivas) as the headquarters of the saffron party in the union territory.

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, who addressed the participants at the end of the rally, condemned the Citizenship Amendment Act and reiterated his stand that Puducherry government would not implement the Act. He read out a resolution condemning the alleged brutal attack on those protesting against the CAA in Mangaluru and also in Uttar Pradesh.

PCC president and PWD Minister A Namassivayam presided over the agitation. Ministers, legislators of the Congress and DMK, workers and leaders of the CPI, CPI (Marxist) VCK and other parties attached to the secular democratic alliance were present.

Slogans were raised against the CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC) by the participants who had carried the national flag during the rally..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

