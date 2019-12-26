Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 16,000 complaints filed in Afghan presidential polls

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kabul
  • |
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 20:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-12-2019 20:25 IST
Over 16,000 complaints filed in Afghan presidential polls

Kabul, Dec 26 (AFP) More than 16,000 complaints have been filed to Afghan election authorities over the handling of this year's presidential polls, officials said Thursday, days after preliminary results put President Ashraf Ghani in place to secure a second term. Afghanistan's Independent Election Commission (IEC) announced earlier this week that Ghani had won a slim 50.64 percent majority in the September 28 poll.

The final results are expected to be announced in the coming weeks after the complaints have been reviewed. "(Officials) have 15 days to finalise its investigation into the complaints and release the results to the candidates," said Zuhra Bayan Shinwari, head of the Independent Electoral Complaints Commission (ECC), adding that 16,500 complaints were received in total.

If the numbers hold following these investigations, the result is enough for Ghani to avoid a run-off, after he easily beat his long time rival Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, who scored 39.52 percent. According to Shinwari, Abdullah's team filed around 8,000 complaints to the ECC and Ghani handed in over 3,000, while the rest were submitted by other candidates.

Preliminary results originally due October 19 were repeatedly delayed for what the IEC said were technical issues. Various candidates, particularly Abdullah, alleged fraud. Observers and candidates have blasted the IEC over its handling of the count and its repeated disregard of the electoral calendar.

The election was meant to be the cleanest yet in Afghanistan's young democracy. A German firm supplied biometric machines to stop people from voting more than once.

But allegations of vote stuffing, illegal balloting and other fraud came almost as soon as the polls had closed. Nearly one million of the initial 2.7 million votes were purged owing to irregularities, meaning the election saw by far the lowest turnout of any Afghan poll.

Ultimately, only 1.8 million votes were counted -- a tiny number given Afghanistan's estimated population of 37 million and a total of 9.6 million registered voters. Abdullah lost to Ghani in 2014 in a divisive election that saw the US intervene to broker an awkward power-sharing deal between the two rivals. (AFP) AMS

AMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update: More on time jump, What latest we know

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi : Man arrested for attempting to steal mobile in Church

Delhi Police on Thursday arrested an 18-year-old person for attempting to steal a mobile phone of a devotee at the Catholic Church Gole Dak Khana on Christmas. The accused is identified as Kunal resident of Dev Nagar, Delhi.He was arrested ...

following are the top and expected stories at 1700 2115

The following are the top and expected stories at 1700 2115EXPECTED STORIES ISL match between FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC.STORIES ON THE WIRESPO-CRI-RAHANE-INTERVIEWI listened to my inner self during time away from team Rahane By Kushan Sarkar...

National Basketball championship: Railways, Punjab and MP enter semifinals

Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Railways registered wins in their respective womens and mens matches of the 70th Senior National Basketball Championship here on Thursday. Punjab women outplayed Telangana 72-65 while Madhya Pradesh beat Delhi 64-...

BJP forms panels for Delhi polls; Tarun Chugh convenor of election management committee

BJP national secretary Tarun Chugh will be the convener of the partys poll management committee for assembly elections in Delhi early next year. The poll management committee will be presided by Delhi BJP chief&#160; Manoj Tiwari.Former Del...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019