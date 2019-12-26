134th foundation day of Congress: Sonia to unfurl party flag at AICC HQ, Rahul Gandhi to address rally in Guwahati on Saturday

Congress president Sonia Gandhi will unfurl the party flag at the AICC headquarters here on Saturday, the 134th foundation day of the grand old party. Former party chief Rahul Gandhi will address a rally at Guwahati in Assam, where he will take on the Narendra Modi government on the issue of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which is strongly being opposed by different groups and organizations in the north-eastern state. Violent anti-CAA protests have rocked Assam ever since the new law was passed by Parliament.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will also address party workers at Lucknow at a meeting of the Uttar Pradesh Pradesh Congress Committee (UPPCC) on Saturday. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi will inaugurate the national tribal dance festival in Chhattisgarh's Raipur on Friday.

To mark the party's foundation day, various PCCs will also hold programs at their respective state capitals on Saturday. The Congress was founded on December 28, 1885.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.