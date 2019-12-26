Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP forms panels for Delhi polls; Tarun Chugh convenor of election management committee

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 21:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-12-2019 21:23 IST
BJP forms panels for Delhi polls; Tarun Chugh convenor of election management committee

BJP national secretary Tarun Chugh will be the convener of the party's poll management committee for assembly elections in Delhi early next year. The poll management committee will be presided by Delhi BJP chief  Manoj Tiwari.

Former Delhi unit president Satish Upadhyay, party MP Meenakshi Lekhi, and state general secretary Rajeev Babbar will be co-conveners of the committee. Union minister Harsh Vardhan will be the convener of the manifesto committee.

Besides the poll management committee, the party has also formed 35 panels for various election related works. The names of conveners, heads, incharges and members were announced in a meeting chaired by national general secretary BL Santosh at Delhi BJP office. According to the list of committees, the party manifesto will be drafted by the Harsh Vardhan committee having nine co-conveners including Vijender Gupta, Rambeer Singh Bidhuri, Kapil Mishra, Raj Kumar Chauhan.

The media committee for elections will be jointly headed by Ashok Goel and Virendra Sachdeva. Praveen Shankar Kapoor, Mahesh Verma and Vivek Sharma will be co-heads of the committee. Neelkant Bakshi will head the media relations committee and Delhi BJP vice-president Shazia Ilmi will be its co-head.

Veteran Delhi BJP leader Subhash Arya will be convener of the advertisement campaign committee having five co-conveners including Bhupendra Chaubey, Naveen Kumar and Harihar Raghuvanshi. Booth-level work committee will have former East Delhi mayor Harsh Malhotra as its incharge. It will be headed by Dharmveer and include six co-heads.

A two member committee including Delhi BJP spokespersons Ashwini Upadhyay and Harish Khurana will compile a list of relevant issues in each of the 70 Assembly constituencies, which will be raised by the party leaders during campaigning. Former Union minister Vijay Goel will be convener of the creative programmes committee. It will comprise Tajinder Bagga (video), Pratyush Kanth (electronic media), Atif Rashid (audio), Rajkumar Bhatia (print media), Sunil Yadav (hoarding design) among others.

Social media and hi-tech campaigning will be handled by a eight member team. Delhi BJP MPs Hansraj Hans and Gautam Gambhir will head the special outreach committee. The BJP campaign will be in full throttle in coming days with party national president Amit Shah addressing a booth level workers conference at IGI stadium on January 5.

Around 150 BJP workers from various states have also come to Delhi to participate in campaigning.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update: More on time jump, What latest we know

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

Eritrea’s President Isaias Afwerki visits Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed assures strong biz bond

The President of Eritrea, Isaias Afwerki is on an official working visit to Ethiopia. This is his second trip to Ethiopia after the two neighbours ended their decades old enmity last year.Little progress to carry forward bonhomie between Et...

J-K HC issues directions for restoring and preserving world-famous Dal Lake

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Thursday directed authorities to take action on the various reports to restore and preserve the world-famous Dal Lake in Srinagar summer capital. The court has directed all authorities to ensure that prop...

India's first AC local train completes two years of service

Indias first broad gauge air-conditioned local train, which was initiated by Western Railway, completed two years of its run on Wednesday. According to a press release. the unique air-conditioned train has received immense appreciation and ...

UP CM launches economic census

Uttar Pradesh has the potential to become countrys economic powerhouse, said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday at the launch of the seventh economic census. Economic census would not only collect data but will also act as a pillar ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019