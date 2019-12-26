Will not meet Dushyant Chautala : JJP MLA Ram Kumar Gautam

Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) MLA Ram Kumar Gautam who tendered his resignation from the post of party vice-president said here on Thursday that he will not meet party chief and Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala. He said that he has no regrets for resigning from the post of party vice president.

"I will not go to meet Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala. JJP was made by me. Dushyant Chautala, after becoming the deputy chief minister took control of 11 departments," said Ram Kumar Gautam. "Dushyant Chautala's mother Naina Singh Chautala became an MLA from Badhra because of an agreement with Congress's Kiran Chaudhary. JJP fielded a weak candidate from Tosham constituency against Kiran Chaudhary," he added.

Gautam resigned from the post of party vice president on Wednesday as he was apparently miffed with the party's functioning. "The Deputy Chief Minister is sitting on 11 ministries. Where shall other MLAs go?" Gautam asked.

According to the official state government website, 10 departments are listed against Chautala's name, including Excise and Taxation and Industries and Commerce, among others. In the elections, BJP had bagged 40 seats in the 90-member Haryana assembly, while the Congress bagged 31. After hectic parleys, the BJP had entered an alliance with Chautala's newly-formed party which had 10 seats. (ANI)

