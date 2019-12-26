Left Menu
Development News Edition

Please don't forget Code of Conduct for serving Army officers, TPCC president to Army Chief

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president, Uttam Kumar Reddy on Thursday expressed strong reservation on Army Chief General Bipin Rawat's remark in connection with the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • |
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 23:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-12-2019 23:31 IST
Please don't forget Code of Conduct for serving Army officers, TPCC president to Army Chief
Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president, Uttam Kumar Reddy speaking to ANI on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president, Uttam Kumar Reddy on Thursday expressed strong reservation on Army Chief General Bipin Rawat's remark in connection with the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests. Reddy, who himself had served as a fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force (IAF), reminded the Army Chief of the Code of Conduct for serving military forces.

"General Rawat, please do not forget about the Code of Conduct for military officers serving in the military. Your comments on leadership are unwarranted and highly condemnable," Reddy told ANI here. "A serving Army Chief publicly trying to please the political masters of the day. How unbecoming!" he added.

"Leaders are not those people who lead people in inappropriate directions, as we are witnessing in a large number of university and college students, the way they are leading masses of crowds to carry out arson and violence in our cities and towns. This is not leadership," the Army Chief had said at Six Sigma Healthcare Excellence Awards 2019. "Leaders are those who lead people in the right direction and not those who send people in inappropriate directions like we have witnessed recently in some Universities and Colleges where a large number of college students have sent large groups to carry out arson in our cities and towns. This is not leadership. A leader is one who leads you in the correct direction, who gives you the correct advice and then ensures that you care for the people you lead. So leadership is through personal example and that is what we in the armed forces are proud of. Each and every leader in the Indian Army, Defence forces has proved his worth as a leader and that is what I think makes us stand out among our people," he had said.

Sources said the Army chief had not referred to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 or any political event and was addressing students there. Sources said it was his "righteous duty to guide students on whom shall depend the future of the Nation." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Rajnath Singh calls upon Cantonment Boards to be gentle to poor living

Avalanches hit Austrian, Swiss ski resorts: Dozens of rescue workers deployed

How 2019 revamped the smartphone experience: Display refresh rates to unique sensors

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

Afghan activist says Taliban freed 27 members of his group

The Taliban released 27 peace activists Thursday, a day after they were abducted in an ambush on their convoy in western Afghanistan, a leader of the activist organization said. Phone lines were down in the region, making communication diff...

Will Prison Break Season 6 be premiered in 2020? What we know so far

A tad update on Prison Break Season 6 has tremendous demand to its passionate fans who have been waiting for over two years since Season 5 dropped its finale. The making of sixth season was already confirmed by Michael Thorn of Fox Entertai...

If 10 more state govt opposes NPR, it will be buried: Prakash Karat

CPI M leader Prakash Karat on Thursday said if ten more chief ministers stick to their promises and put work on National Population Register on hold like those of Kerala and West Bengal did, the Centres plan to have an NPR would be buried. ...

Peru labour watchdog says McDonalds franchisee Arcos Dorados violated law over employee deaths

Perus labour watchdog has found McDonalds Corps Latin America franchisee Arcos Dorados guilty of six very serious violations of local safety and health laws following the deaths of two employees in a restaurant kitchen.The Ministry of Labou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019