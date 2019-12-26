Please don't forget Code of Conduct for serving Army officers, TPCC president to Army Chief

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president, Uttam Kumar Reddy on Thursday expressed strong reservation on Army Chief General Bipin Rawat's remark in connection with the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests. Reddy, who himself had served as a fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force (IAF), reminded the Army Chief of the Code of Conduct for serving military forces.

"General Rawat, please do not forget about the Code of Conduct for military officers serving in the military. Your comments on leadership are unwarranted and highly condemnable," Reddy told ANI here. "A serving Army Chief publicly trying to please the political masters of the day. How unbecoming!" he added.

"Leaders are not those people who lead people in inappropriate directions, as we are witnessing in a large number of university and college students, the way they are leading masses of crowds to carry out arson and violence in our cities and towns. This is not leadership," the Army Chief had said at Six Sigma Healthcare Excellence Awards 2019. "Leaders are those who lead people in the right direction and not those who send people in inappropriate directions like we have witnessed recently in some Universities and Colleges where a large number of college students have sent large groups to carry out arson in our cities and towns. This is not leadership. A leader is one who leads you in the correct direction, who gives you the correct advice and then ensures that you care for the people you lead. So leadership is through personal example and that is what we in the armed forces are proud of. Each and every leader in the Indian Army, Defence forces has proved his worth as a leader and that is what I think makes us stand out among our people," he had said.

Sources said the Army chief had not referred to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 or any political event and was addressing students there. Sources said it was his "righteous duty to guide students on whom shall depend the future of the Nation." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

