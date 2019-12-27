Left Menu
Development News Edition

If 10 more state govt opposes NPR, it will be buried: Prakash Karat

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 27-12-2019 00:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-12-2019 00:10 IST
If 10 more state govt opposes NPR, it will be buried: Prakash Karat
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

CPI (M) leader Prakash Karat on Thursday said if ten more chief ministers stick to their promises and put work on National Population Register on hold like those of Kerala and West Bengal did, the Centre's plan to have an NPR would be "buried". "Twelve state governments have so far announced that they will not take up the NPR. What Kerala and West Bengal have done should be done by 10 (more) chief ministers," he said, referring to the Kerala and West Bengal governments' orders putting the NPR work on hold in their respective states.

Karat was speaking in a seminar organized to protest against amendments in the Citizenship Act. "The Narendra Modi government has planned a 'Trishul' (attack) against the Constitution. The first thing was the CAA, second is the National Population Register and the third one is the National Register of Citizens. All three are interconnected. All three are one single package and cannot be separated," he said.

After witnessing the widespread protests across the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act, the BJP government, however, has understood that it needs to tread cautiously in implementing the NRC, said Karat. "Accordingly, they (BJP) have now adopted a maneuver and claim that the NPR has nothing to do with the NRC," he added.

"You read the citizenship Act and the rules, it is there in the black and white. The NPR is only for the purpose of creating a national register of citizens. There is no NRC without an NPR," he said. "To foil the BJP's game plan, we must concentrate on getting the NPR scuttled because once the NPR is created, you cannot stop the NRC and that is a legal process. It is there in the law," he said.

Karat said even those political parties which supported the CAA inside the Parliament have opted out of it saying they would not implement the NRC. "But that is not enough. What Kerala and West Bengal have done should be done by all 10 chief ministers (who had promised to oppose it). What Kerala has done is that it has issued a notification (putting NPR work on hold)," he said.

"But Tamil Nadu, unfortunately, is run by the AIADMK which is behaving like a BJP government," he rued. "Whether it is Nitish Kumar (of JDU) or Naveen Patnaik of BJD, they all have backed out, but not here in Tamil Nadu. As part of this movement against CAA, you must demand that this government (AIADMK) suspend or stop the citizens' enrolment in the NPR," he said.

On the widespread protests against the CAA, Karat said youths and students of this country have understood the game plan of the 'communal forces'. "They have understood that it is an attempt to rewrite the Constitution... and that is why they have come out in such large numbers on streets in every nook and corner of India to protest against the new law," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Rajnath Singh calls upon Cantonment Boards to be gentle to poor living

Avalanches hit Austrian, Swiss ski resorts: Dozens of rescue workers deployed

How 2019 revamped the smartphone experience: Display refresh rates to unique sensors

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 6-Turkey to send troops to Libya at Tripoli's request - Erdogan

Turkey will send troops to Libya at the request of Tripoli as soon as next month, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday, putting the North African countrys conflict at the centre of wider regional frictions.Libyas internationally recogn...

FOREX-Dollar up vs yen as mild 'risk on' sentiment supports

The dollar rose to a near two-week high against the Japanese yen on Thursday as optimism around easing trade tensions between the United States and China sapped demand for safe-haven currencies, even as the holiday-thinned trading limited l...

FOREX-Dollar up vs yen as mild 'risk on' sentiment supports

The dollar rose to a near two-week high against the Japanese yen on Thursday as optimism around easing trade tensions between the United States and China sapped demand for safe-haven currencies, even as the holiday-thinned trading limited l...

Puducherry CM hits out at BJP over CAA, says they have power like a 'beast'

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Thursday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP was able to get the Citizenship Amendment Bill passed in Parliament as they have power like a beast.Since they BJP have power like a beast they de...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019