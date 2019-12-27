Social media trolls need to be ignored: Aaditya's dig at BJP

Shiv Sena MLA Aaditya Thackerayon Friday said social media trolls need to be ignored, and ina swipe at erstwhile ally BJP, claimed "those who did notfulfil promises are not in power now." The reference was apparently to criticism ofMaharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray by former CMDevendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta on the Sena chief equating theDecember 15 police action on Jamia Millia Islamia studentsprotesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act to 1919'sJallianwala Bagh massacre

Banker Amruta Fadnavis had tweeted, "One cannot be aThackeray by just putting Thackeray surname. One needs to betrue, principled and should think for betterment of people andparty members above his own family and power dynamics." In another Twitter dig over Sena's women workersprotesting against her for the comments, she had said, "youdont lead people by hitting people over the head, thatsassault - not leadership." Speaking to reporters on Friday, Aaditya Thackeraysaid, "Social media trolls need to be ignored and focusshould be on development work. Those who did not fulfilpromises are not in power now. We should understand theirplight." PTI MRBNM BNM

