States that vowed not to implement CAA working against Constitution: Devendra Fadnavis

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that those who have vowed not to implement the amended Citizenship Act in their states are working against the Constitution of India. "Those who have vowed not to implement the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in their states are working against the Constitution of India. If a law is passed in the parliament, states are bound to implement it," Fadnavis said.

The BJP leader said that those who are opposing the law and violating the Constitution for politics should be opposed too. People across the country are protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists, and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

