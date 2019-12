Anti-CAA stir: SP seeks justice for people 'framed in fake cases'

A delegation of the Samajwadi Party led by its national president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday met Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, demanding justice for "innocent people framed in fake cases" during peaceful and democratic anti-CAA protests. "Fake cases were lodged against innocent people during peaceful and democratic anti-CAA protests on December 19. Two dozen persons were killed. Women were humiliated by police after entering their houses. Houses were ransacked and atrocities are on," the SP delegation alleged in a memorandum to Patel.

Officially, the toll in violence during protests against the amended Citizenship Act has been put at 19. Akhilesh requested the governor to ensure justice to innocent people and withdrawal of fake cases against them.

He said for ensuring human rights, a probe should be ordered against policemen and help should be extended to victims' families.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

