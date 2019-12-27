National-level conference to reach out Muslims to counter oppn's campaign on citizenship

The BJP is going to organise a national-level conference in the first week of January to reach out to the Muslim community to counter opposition's campaign on citizenship, sources said on Friday. Sources told ANI that the party is also planning an outreach program to meet opinion-makers of the Muslim community.

Earlier today, Union Minister of Minority Affairs, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi had held a meeting at his residence in view of the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) across the country. BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain, National Commission for Minorities (NCM) Chairman Ghayorul Hasan Rizvi, and other leaders had attended the meeting held at Naqvi's residence.

Major protests have been held across the country against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, which grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

