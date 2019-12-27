Javadekar says Kerala, West Bengal stopping NPR updation process worst anti-people politics

Union Minister and BJP leader Prakash Javadekar on Friday said that decision of Kerala and West Bengal governments to stop the process for National Population Register (NPR) updation was "nothing but worst anti-people politics". "Both West Bengal and Kerala have used the same NPR data 2010 to identify beneficiaries and they benefitted. Now if they want to do politics with poor people, it is the insult of the poor people and it is a betrayal of poor people... Both the states had issued notification... Now if they want to backtrack that's nothing but worst anti-people politics," Javadekar said at a press conference here.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had urged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to rethink their decision to stop work on updating NPR. "I want to tell chief ministers of both states (Kerala and West Bengal), don't take such step. They should rethink," Shah had said in an interview to ANI earlier this week.

"This (NPR) is the base for welfare programmes for poor of Kerala and Bengal. Please don't keep poor people out of the development programmes for politics, bring them in," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.