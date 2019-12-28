'Paanch saal Delhi behaal, ab nahi chahiye Kejriwal': BJP's counter to AAP slogan for Delhi polls
Raising the campaign pitch for Delhi Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has unveiled its slogan "Paanch saal Delhi behaal, ab nahi chahiye Kejriwal" to counter the ruling Aam Aadmi Party's "Acche beete paanch saal, lage raho Kejriwal".
Raising the campaign pitch for Delhi Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has unveiled its slogan "Paanch saal Delhi behaal, ab nahi chahiye Kejriwal" to counter the ruling Aam Aadmi Party's "Acche beete paanch saal, lage raho Kejriwal". Arvind Kejriwal has joined hands with poll strategist Prashant Kishor's I-PAC, which has led the election campaigns of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in 2015 and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh in 2017.
The tenure of CM Kejriwal will end in February next year, and the polls are likely to be conducted around the same time. In 2015, the AAP came to power by bagging 67 out of 70 seats. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
From 'Make in India' to 'Rape in India': Rahul Gandhi attacks Narendra Modi over crimes against women
It is Narendra Modi and his assistant Amit Shah who has to apologise to the country for destroying India's economy: Rahul Gandhi.
AAP's 4 Lok Sabha candidates likely to contest upcoming Delhi assembly elections
Naxalism buried 20-feet deep, only PM Narendra Modi
Kashmir has become jewel of India, PM Narendra Modi