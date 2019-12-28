Left Menu
Development News Edition

Manjhi to attend Sorens swearing-in, give Owaisi rally a miss

  • PTI
  • |
  • Patna
  • |
  • Updated: 28-12-2019 14:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-12-2019 14:39 IST
Manjhi to attend Sorens swearing-in, give Owaisi rally a miss
JMM chief Hemant Soren (File pic) Image Credit: ANI

HAM president Jitan Ram Manjhi, whose decision to share the stage with AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi in Kishanganj had irked his allies in the state, on Saturday announced that he will be giving the Sunday rally a miss as he will attend Hemant Soren's oath-taking ceremony. Manjhi, a former Bihar chief minister and founding president of the Hindustani Awam Morcha, said his decision followed a call from Soren, who sought his "blessings" at the swearing-in function, which is expected to be attended by a large number of political figures opposed to the BJP-led NDA.

"After Sorens call, I thought Jharkhand is an adjacent state and the ceremony will be of political significance since many chief ministers and senior political leaders are likely to attend. They all are on the same page as myself when it comes to opposition to the CAA, NRC and NPR. So I have decided not to visit Kishanganj but go to Ranchi instead", he said here. The change in tack by Manjhi, whose party is a constituent of the five-party Grand Alliance in Bihar, is likely to defuse the ongoing controversy that had erupted over his decision to share the stage with the Hyderabad MP whom RJD and Congress the two major alliance partners have dubbed as "B team of the BJP".

Earlier, on Friday, Manjhi had sought to strike a defiant note insisting that he was going to Kishanganj since he felt he must throw his weight behind all struggles against CAA, NRC and NPR and it did not matter who attended these events. On Saturday, Manjhi also toned down his belligerence against the RJD, whose chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav has been in his crosshairs for some time and said while in Ranchi he would try to meet the latters father Lalu Prasad, who is serving sentences in fodder scam cases.

"I will try to meet Lalu ji to discuss the political situation", said Manjhi when asked about NDA leaders raising objections over political leaders allegedly flouting the jail manual to meet the ailing RJD founder whose political stock seems to have risen with the victory of the JMM-led coalition of which his party was a part. Manjhi reiterated that his opposition to CAA, NRC and NPR was on account of these putting the onus on people to prove their citizenship which could adversely affect the poor.

"I give my example. I hail from a poor family. I can tell about my place of birth. But if I am asked where my father and grandfather were born, then I have no idea leave alone documentary evidence of their places of birth", he said. "So we can imagine how tough it would be for the ordinary folks. Moreover, we fear that the NPR and the NRC which the government seems to be working on without admitting to it may lead to those without documents being stripped of citizenship and, as a consequence, of all facilities and welfare benefits that they may be entitled to as citizens", Manjhi added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Lakshya' actor Kushal Punjabi found hanging in Bandra home

Cyclone Sarai: Hundreds evacuate in Fiji; dozens of flights cancelled

DR Congo joins hand with Rwanda to roll out Ebola vaccination

Amazon announces new fulfillment center to expand presence in Florida

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Devotees in Bhopal's Sankatmochan temple cover deities with woollen clothes

Devotees in Bhopals Sankatmochan Temple on Saturday covered the idols of Hindu deities with woollen clothes in an act of faith. Because of our faith, we have adorned the idols with woollen clothes. Every winter we do this, as a matter of fa...

Captain America's furry friend pulls-off 'Knives Out' sweater

Hollywood heartthrob Chris Evans recently posted a picture of his dog on Twitter wearing an outfit that looked quite similar to what he wore in a recent movie. The Tweet showed Evans four-legged buddy Dodger in a sweater which had an uncann...

I didn't start this, I didn't create this confusion: Mary Kom lets it rip after winning trial bout

MC Mary Kom remained combative long after winning the trial for Olympic qualifiers on Saturday, slamming the controversy that preceded her showdown with Nikhat Zareen. The 36-year-old six-time world champion prevailed 9-1 over the 23-year-o...

Taliban attack kills 10 Afghan soldiers in Helmand

By Representative Image At least 10 members of the Afghan armed forces and four others sustained injuries after a bomb exploded near an army checkpoint in Sangin district of the southern Helmand province in the wee hours of Saturday, the ar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019