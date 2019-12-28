Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong protesters demand mainland Chinese traders leave

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 28-12-2019 15:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-12-2019 15:36 IST
Hong Kong protesters demand mainland Chinese traders leave
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Police fought with protesters who marched through a Hong Kong shopping mall Saturday demanding mainland Chinese traders leave the territory in a fresh weekend of anti-government tension. The protest in Sheung Shui, near Hong Kong's boundary with the mainland, was part of efforts to pressure the government by disrupting economic activity.

About 100 protesters marched through the mall shouting, "Liberate Hong Kong!" and "Return to the mainland!" Police in civilian clothes with clubs tackled and handcuffed some protesters. One officer fired pepper spray at protesters and reporters. Some shoppers argued with police in olive fatigues and helmets who blocked walkways in the mall.

Protests that began in June over a proposed extradition law have spread to include demands for more democracy and other grievances. The proposed law was withdrawn but protesters want the resignation of the territory's leader, Carrie Lam, and other changes.

Protesters complain Beijing and Lam's government are eroding the autonomy and Western-style civil liberties promised to Hong Kong when the former British colony returned to China in 1997. On Saturday, some merchants in the Sheung Shui mall wrapped orange tape around kiosks or partially closed security doors in shops but most businesses went ahead normally.

Hong Kong, which has no sales tax and a reputation for genuine products, is popular with Chinese traders who buy merchandise to resell on the mainland. Sheung Shui was the site of clashes between police and demonstrators in June.

Earlier this week, protesters smashed windows in shopping areas over the Christmas holiday. Some fought with police. A total of 336 people, some as young as 12, were arrested from Monday to Thursday, according to police. That brought the total number of people arrested over six months of protests to nearly 7,000.

Protesters have damaged subway stations, banks, and other public facilities. Earlier this month, opposition candidates won a majority of posts in elections for district representatives, the lowest level of government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Lakshya' actor Kushal Punjabi found hanging in Bandra home

Cyclone Sarai: Hundreds evacuate in Fiji; dozens of flights cancelled

DR Congo joins hand with Rwanda to roll out Ebola vaccination

Amazon announces new fulfillment center to expand presence in Florida

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Complaint against 1,000 AMU students for violence, damaging public property

The Rapid Action Force has filed a complaint against 1,000 unnamed AMU students in connection with the violence at the campus during a protest against alleged police action in Jamia Millia following the agitation over the Citizenship Amendm...

DRI seizes 7.3 kg of smuggled gold, two persons arrested

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence DRI has seized 7.3 kg of smuggled gold valued at Rs 2.84 crore and arrested two persons at New Farakka Junction railway station. Acting on intelligence inputs, DRI officials on December 25 intercepte...

Chidambaram slams Army Chief General Rawat for remarks on CAA

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday came down heavily on Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat, who had recently criticized people leading violent protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act, asking him to mind his business. The former un...

Devotees in Bhopal's Sankatmochan temple cover deities with woollen clothes

Devotees in Bhopals Sankatmochan Temple on Saturday covered the idols of Hindu deities with woollen clothes in an act of faith. Because of our faith, we have adorned the idols with woollen clothes. Every winter we do this, as a matter of fa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019